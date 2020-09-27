 Skip to main content
We Care: Veteran needs computer
We Care: Veteran needs computer

A 60-year-old homeless Air Force veteran is in need of an older computer to complete online rental applications and access other online resources. He would also appreciate a compatible printer to print necessary forms. A laptop is preferred, but not essential. If you can help, contact Greg at 406-529-3097.

A young adult man with limited income is struggling with coping with his emotions by no consistent means of listening to music. He is looking for a boom box CD player. If you can help with a donation, either financially or by donating a CD player, please contact Sean at Winds of Change, 406-541-4673 (215) or skavanaugh@wocmt.com.

An individual with no income is seeking modeling clay and sculpting tools to develop his artistic skills and utilize healthy coping methods during a stressful time. Financial donations toward purchasing art supplies appreciated as well. If you are interested in donating, please contact Tasha at 406-478-6510 or tleclair@windsofchangemontana.com.

The following individuals are in need of help. If you can help, contact Sherene at saun@windsofchangemontana.com or 406-541-4673 Ext. 262.

• A mother with disabilities and low-income is seeking a donation of a toddler bear costume size 12-18 months and diapers size 5.  

• A homeless man with disabilities is seeking a donation clothing of boxers size 2XL, socks size 12, shoes size 12, pants size 38-32 and shirts 3XL.  

• A mother wish disabilities and low-income is seeking a donation of meat grinder.   

•  A mother with disabilities and low-income is seeking a donation of Walmart gift card for "Similac Sensitive" infant formula.  

