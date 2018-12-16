An elderly veteran with disabilities is looking for an opportunity to get exercise and out into the community with a caregiver. He is searching for a VierBike Sport Standard two-seater bike and cannot afford one on his own. If you are able to help, please contact Cory at Partners in Home Care, 327-3631.
***
A 73-year-old woman on disability has fallen on hard times financially over the past few months due to needing to help her children financially and having necessary repairs done to her mobile home. She would like nothing more than to continue on with her regular Christmas tradition of making fudge, cookies, and Christmas ornaments/decorations as Christmas gifts for her 15 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. But she does not have the money to purchase ingredients and craft supplies to do this. She would also like to be able to host a Christmas dinner for her large family as she usually does but she does not have extra money to purchase ingredients for a big meal. She would greatly appreciate any help with donating gift certificates to a grocery store, Home Depot (for her craft gifts) and/or any food items to help her make her traditional Christmas fudge, candy, cookies, and items for a family dinner.
She has had an extremely hard life with an extensive trauma history but she is incredibly resilient and has always taken her pride in her role as a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. If you can help her celebrate this holiday season with her family, please contact Mitch Guerette, LCSW, mail@mitchguerette.com or 406-381-3473.
***
There are a total of 44 single disabled adults residing in the Winds of Change Group Homes who have little or no family or support system. If possible it would be appreciated if they could get a $25 Walmart or Visa Gift Card each in order to purchase presents for one another. If you are able to donate, contact Sarah G. or Kim F. at Winds of Change, 406-541-4673 or at sgittins@wocmt.com or kfaloner@windsofchangemontana.com. Additional items that would also be appreciated for the clients to share and celebrate together include socks, snack foods, movies, winter clothes and sweatshirts.