A woman’s husband of 46 years passed away last week and a local funeral home has agreed to perform the cremation at a reduced rate of $1,500. This cost coupled with becoming a single income household and overwhelming daily expenses, make it difficult for her to bear this burden on her own. If you can donate to help ease a local woman’s stress during her time of grief, please contact Jenna at Missoula Aging Services 728-7682, or email jtwitchell@missoulaagingservices.org.
***
A single mom with disabilities was laid off from work. She is looking for another job and is using employment services with Vocational Rehabilitation. She needs $217.33 made out to Sapphire Insurance Company so that she can drive. Please contact Darin at Winds of Change at 532-036 or email daustin@wocmt.com if you can help.
***
Asking for toiletries, shampoo, soap, toilet paper, hand lotion, Kleenex and/or a small gift card for Walmart for elderly woman on $700 per month budget, single with no family. Please contact Judea at 327-3686 (confidential voice mail).
***
A low-income, disabled mother is in need of buying a starter for her vehicle in order for it to start reliably. She needs support affording the cost of the equipment. It would be incredibly helpful if she is able to receive a $100 gift card to O’Reilly Auto Parts. If you are able to help her in this way, please contact Julia Bartos at jbartos@windsofchangemontana.com or 406-541-4673.
***
A low-income, disabled mother of two is in need of support from a mechanic to run a diagnostic on her vehicle. She has been having trouble starting her car and needs to pinpoint what is wrong before she gets the part to fix the problem. It would be incredibly helpful to receive a voucher or gift card for a mechanic shop, such as Master Technician Inc. or any other reliable mechanic. If you are able to pay $50 toward a diagnostic, please contact Julia Bartos at jbartos@windsofchangemontana.com or 406-541-4673.
***
A family that has recently moved is in need of two twin beds. Please contact Brittany at Mountain Home Montana or 360-3929 or brittany@mountainhomemt.org if you can help.
***
A single mother with disabilities and a child are in need of assistance with household items such as kitchen utensils, clothing, and food. Due to chronically sick child, mother cannot utilize all Food Bank and community resources. A gift card for Walmart is a good option for this family. Please contact Matt at Winds of Change, 406-233-9629 or mhalvorson@windsofchangemontana.com, if you are able to help.
***
A low-income, disabled woman needs a microwave oven. If interested in donating, please contact Violet at Winds of Change at 406-541-4673 Ext. 250.
***
If you can donated to any of the following, please contact Sarah at 406-201-5719 or ssnyder@windsofchangemontana.com:
• A single mother with disabilities seeks assistance in paying for textbooks to finish her degree.
• A homeless single mother seeks assistance to get a phone card.
• An elderly gentleman with no income seeks assistance to pay prescription co-pays.
• A single mother with disabilities seeks assistance in paying necessary veterinary costs for child’s cat.