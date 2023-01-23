We care: Woman in desperate need of clothing

Elderly woman with disabilities and a very limited income is in desperate need of clothing. She has a very small stature, so she is hard to shop for. If you can help with a donation of a gift card, please contact Sarah at Winds of Change at 406-203-9658 or schalmers@wocmt.com.

Woman with disabilities, three children and a very limited income is in need of a used laptop for her school-aged son. If you can help with a donation, contact Sarah at Winds of Change at 406-203-9658 orschalmers@wocmt.com.

Woman with disabilities and a limited income is in need of a $35 Straight Talk phone card. If you can help with a donation, contact Sarah at Winds of Change at 406-203-9658 or schalmers@wocmt.com.

Disabled woman with limited income is in need of a printer for her computer. If you can help with a donation, contact Helen at Winds of Change at 406-203-4304 or hbarnett@wocmt.com.

Two community members living with disabilities and limited income are in urgent need of firewood to keep their home heated during the winter months. If you can help with a monetary donation to help them purchase more firewood, contact the Social Work Department at Partnership Health Center at 406-258-4153.

Man with disabilities and no income is in need of funding to replace the tires on his truck. It is estimated to cost around $400. If you can help with a donation, contact McKenna, Case Manager at Winds of Change at mcrobertson@wocmt.com or 406-203-5015.