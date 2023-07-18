A woman with disabilities and mental health issues is on an extremely fixed income. She is in desperate need of shoes. If you can help, contact Connor, case manager at 3 Rivers Mental Health Solutions, 406-880-9809 or connorthompson@3riversmhs.com.

A young man with disabilities and limited income is in need of a twin size box spring, a small love seat and pots/pans. This young man would need assistance transporting furniture as he does not have transportation. If you are able to help with these items, please contact Alexus at 406-203-9639 or ahornback@windsofchangemontana.com.

A middle-aged man with disabilities and limited income is in need of a small dog kennel. The dog is approximately 7 pounds and a well ventilated kennel would be greatly appreciated! If you are able to help with this donation, please contact Lydia Rankin at Winds of Change, 406-203-4933 and/or lrankin@wocmt.com.

A mother with disabilities and very limited income is in need of children’s clothes for a 1-year-old. If you could help with a donation, please contact Eli at Winds of Change, 406-203-9983 or eboylan@wocmt.com.