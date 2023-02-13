Woman with disabilities with limited income and four children is in need of diapers (number 5 or 6) and groceries (toilet paper, paper towels and food). If you can help with a donation, contact Winnie at Winds of Change at 406-203-9660 or wjefferies@windsofchangemontana.com.

Woman with disabilities experiencing homelessness with very limited income is in need of warmer clothes and a pair of shoes. The clothing size is XL and the shoe size is 8-9. If you can help with a donation, contact Winnie at Winds of Change at 406-203-9660 or wjefferies@windsofchangemontana.com.

Woman with disabilities with limited income is in need of a queen sized mattress. If you can help with a donation, contact Eli at Winds of Change at 406-203-9983 or eboylan@wocmt.com.

Woman with limited income and disabilities is in need of ink for her Canon printer. It is the PG-245XL/CL-246XL Combo pack. If you could help with a donation, contact Eli at Winds of Change at 406-203-9983 or eboylan@wocmt.com.