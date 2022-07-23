 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
We care: Woman in need of donations for air conditioner

A middle-aged woman with disabilities and low income is in need of financial donations to purchase a working air conditioner for her apartment. If you can help with donations, please contact McKenna at Winds of Change at 406-203-5105 and-or at mrobertson@wocmt.com

Woman who just resolved her housing crisis is in need of a clothes washer. If you can help in any way, contact Olivia at 3 Rivers Mental Health Services at 406-552-3910 or oliviahockenbroch@3riversmhs.com

Woman with limited income and disabilities is in need of a donation for a phone card. If you can help with a donation, please contact Helen at Winds of Change at 406-203-4304 or hbarnett@wocmt.com

Adult who had to make a sudden move is in need of gas cards to get to appointments around Missoula. If you can help in any way, contact Olivia at 3 Rivers Mental Health Services at 406-552-3910 or oliviahockenbroch@3riversmhs.com

Woman with disabilities and a very limited income is in need of a financial donation to purchase printer ink. If you could help with a donation, please contact Helen at Winds of Change at 406-203-4304 or hbarnett@wocmt.com

