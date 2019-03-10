A low-income woman with disabilities is in need of $15 to pay for a residential parking pass for her new home. If your are able to help, please contact Tiffany at Winds of Change, 406-318-9690 or tst.flynn@windsofchangemontana.com.
A single mother of two was injured at work and has filed a claim — she is in need of $350 to pay her rent and $82 to keep her phone on. She also has other bills that need to be paid. She is looking to get back to work as soon as possible. Please contact Darin at Winds of Change 406-532-2036 or email daustin@wocmt.com if you would like to help.
A single mother is in need of a front wheel or 4 wheel drive vehicle. She lives on a road in Arlee that isn’t serviced by tribal transportation since she lives five miles to their nearest bus stop. She is in need of a vehicle that will be able to get in and out of her long road and driveway. Her road is not maintained to her home and she can’t afford to have it plowed on a regular basis. She and her daughter have health issues and she is trying to improve herself so she is going to class through our program to better be prepared for employment and this is a struggle for her to attend regularly due to transportation. Her daughter too needs to be able to go to school and make her doctor appointments. She lost employment due to lack of transportation as her vehicle broke down and repairs are more than she can afford and more than the car value. A vehicle will give her freedom to go grocery shopping, make doctor appointments and gain employment, giving her and her daughter a better quality of life. If you can help, please call Deborah Gould, Vocational Rehabilitation, Job Developer, 406-675-2700 Ext. 6107.
A single mom, formerly homeless, is looking for a free washer and dryer. She would also like some book shelves. Please contact Sue Ellerman, Housing Retention Specialist at the Poverello Center if you would like to donate these items. 406-529-4860 or sellerman@thepoverellocenter.org.
The Sentinel Family Resource Center is requesting reusable water bottles. A lot of students are in need of these bottles. If you can help, call Michelle Manning, FIT Coordinator, Sentinel High School, 406-728-2400 Ext. 7507.
A senior client, recently housed after two and a half years of living in her van, is in need of a working vacuum. Preferably with a HEPA filter or filterless model due to medical conditions. Please contact Sue Ellerman, Housing Retention Specialist at the Poverello Center, 406-529-4860 or sellerman@thepoverellocenter.org.