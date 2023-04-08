A middle-aged person with disabilities is in need of an electrolysis hair removal tool. This person experiences intense dysphoria related to gender, and being able to remove hair semi-permanently would greatly improve their quality of life. These tools usually cost about $200. If you or someone you know is able to contribute, contact Calia Ivy at Winds of Change at 406-203-4299.

Young woman with disabilities, two small children and very limited income is in need of a walker for her infant son. If you can help with a donation, contact Sarah Chalmers at Winds of Change at 406-203-9658 or schalmers@wocmt.com.

Middle-aged woman with disabilities and limited income is in need of help paying for repairs on her car. The bill is $825 and donations of any amount are appreciated. If you are able to donate, contact Lydia Rankin at Winds of Change at 406-203-4933 or lrankin@wocmt.com.