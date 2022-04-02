 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
We care: Woman in need of wheelchair

Woman with limited income and disabilities is in need of a prepaid grocery card. If you can help in any way, please contact Helen at Winds of Change by phone at 406-203-4304 or by email at helen@wocmt.com

Middle-aged woman with disabilities and limited income is in need of a wheelchair due to mobility issues. If you can help with a donation, please contact Michelle at Winds of Change by email at msalomon@wocmt.com or by phone at 406-203-4956.

Adult female with disabilities with a limited income is in need of medical treatment that her insurance doesn't cover. The total treatment cost is $2,100. If you are willing to donate to help cover this medical expense, please contact McKenna by email at mrobertson@wocmt.com or by phone at 406-203-5015. 

