We Care: Woman needs Christmas gifts for grandson

A woman's 4-year-old grandson is living with her. She does not have legal guardianship currently, so she is unable to sign up for Toys for Tots to get Christmas gifts. He needs size 4T clothing and size 10-11 shoes. She is hoping to also find a learning tablet for him. If you can make a donation, please contact Brittiny Gutierrez at We Care Behavioral Health, bgutierrex@wecarebhp.com or 406-241-4514.

***

A couple on limited income needs a generator for their fifth wheel trailer home. Please call Cory at Partners in Home Care, 406-880-9382, if you can help.

***

A middle-aged gentleman with low income is in need of assistance with car maintenance and fuel in order to maintain his current employment. He is hardworking and had to take off work due to COVID-19. If interested in donating, please contact James Glexiner, Case Manager at Winds of Change Mental Health, 406-240-5216.

***