We Care: Woman needs Christmas gifts for grandson

A woman's 4-year-old grandson is living with her. She does not have legal guardianship currently, so she is unable to sign up for Toys for Tots to get Christmas gifts. He needs size 4T clothing and size 10-11 shoes. She is hoping to also find a learning tablet for him. If you can make a donation, please contact Brittiny Gutierrez at We Care Behavioral Health, bgutierrex@wecarebhp.com or 406-241-4514.
***
A couple on limited income needs a generator for their fifth wheel trailer home. Please call Cory at Partners in Home Care, 406-880-9382, if you can help.
***
A middle-aged gentleman with low income is in need of assistance with car maintenance and fuel in order to maintain his current employment. He is hardworking and had to take off work due to COVID-19. If interested in donating, please contact James Glexiner, Case Manager at Winds of Change Mental Health, 406-240-5216.
***
A single mother and her five young children lost their house to a fire last month. They owned the house but have to pay rent on the lot until the mess is cleaned up. The insurance only paid out $15,000 and the cheapest demo team quoted her 1/3 of that for cleanup. A community service project is being organized to help with clean up for Sunday, Dec. 6, starting at 9 a.m. at 4752 Chandler St.
Volunteers are being sought to donate: 1. Time. Show up for an hour or two wearing boots and gloves! (protective eyewear and masks are also suggested). 2. Use of a truck. Come park your truck and volunteers will load it up for a dump run. 3. Dump funds. You can donate dump fee money at gofundme.com/f/fire-loss-single-mom-with-5-kids?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=p_cf%20share-flow-1&fbclid=IwAR3LTrbSgyAz58xD_t8DwuCAYAWNXx35ePzXSrbEshyAufMV02_v5jeM4kg.
For questions or more information, call 406-241-9368.
***
A 74-year-old veteran with disabilities was an automobile accident. He sustained serious injuries and can no longer cut or haul wood to his wood burning stove and is now in need of a new propane heater. He lives in a rural area in Missoula County in the mountains. A new stove is $2,600 installed. He can pay some towards the cost. If you can help, call 406-218-1614.
***
A middle-aged homeless gentleman needs financial assistance to register his car and acquire insurance. Any donation amount is appreciated. If you would like to help, please contact James Gleixner, case manager at Winds of Change, 406-240-5216.
***
The following people need assistance. If you are able to donate, please contact Tasha at tleclair@windsofchangemontana.com or 406-478-6510.
• A homeless man with disabilities and no income would like a supply of $45 Straight Talk cards in order to find work, attend appointments and maintain safety while living outside during the winter. Anything helps.
• A man with disabilities and no income is living in his camper through the winter and is seeking a number of items to help him clean, light and warm his home, including a generator, gorilla tape and a kettle. Anything helps.
• Two homeless men with disabilities are seeking a supply of AA and AAA batteries, as well as garbage bags in which to carry items and keep their campsites clean.
• Two homeless men with disabilities and with no income are utilizing camp stoves while living outside through the winter. They could use a supply of 1 pound propane canisters. Canisters are currently under $8 in stores (2-pack).
• A homeless woman with disabilities and no income would like help funding her storage unit, where she is storing important documents and family memorabilia while she transitions into housing. Payments are $75/month.
