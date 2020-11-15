We Care: Woman needs clothing after losing everything in a fire

• An adult man with disabilities and very limited income is in need of help paying for a couple of bills. He would like help with paying his energy bill which is $52.31, his pharmacy bill which is $87, and his internet bill which he is cancelling but is $118.92. The cost all together is $265.23.

• An adult woman with disabilities and very limited income is struggling with homelessness and is in need of assistance paying for the monthly fee of her storage unit and phone bill of $50. She is in need of $105.

• A mom of two recently lost one of her children and is in need of assistance with her bills. She is in need of her monthly phone bill of $70, housing application fees which range anywhere from $20-40, and her energy bill which she owes $400.

• A woman with disabilities and limited income recently had her car break down. She is in need of help paying for the cost to repair her car.

• A woman with disabilities who is struggling with homelessness is in need of assistance with a hotel weekly fee which is $431.75 for the first initial week and $381.75 after. She is trying to get into housing but needs shelter for the time being.

***