We Care: Woman needs clothing after losing everything in a fire

A local woman who recently lost her home in a fire is looking for winter clothes, including a coat size XL, boots size 7 1/2, hat, gloves, and a scarf. Anyone who might be able to help meet these needs can contact Melody Larsen at 406-215-2225.
***
A man with disabilities and no income is requesting men’s socks, pants (size 44x32), shoes (size 13), and a winter coat (size 4XL - 5XL). If you are able to make a donation, please contact Tasha at 406-478-6510 or tleclair@windsofchangemontana.com.
***
A man with disabilities and limited income who would like to start a donation business needs help paying the business license fee of $80. Any donations to go toward the license would be greatly appreciated. Please contact Sean Kavanaugh, SWLC at 406-541-4673 Ext. 215 or skavanaugh@wocmt.com.
***
A homeless woman with disabilities and no income is seeking donations to help pay for her storage unit where she is keeping valuables and important documents while she transitions to housing. Payments are $75 per month. She is also in need of a $30 Verizon card in order to schedule and attend various medical appointments and keep in touch with family. Anything helps. If you are interested in donating, please contact Tasha at 406-478-6510 or tleclair@windsofchangemontana.com.
***
A homeless man with disabilities is seeking financial donation of pay-as-you-go phone new or used. If you can help with a donation, please contact Sherene at Winds of Change, saun@windsofchangemontana.com or 406-541-4673 Ext. 262.
***
The following families of high school students are in need of help. If you can help, call or text Chris Kline, Family Resource Coordinator, 801-893-2244.
• A single mom has four children. The Family Resource Center would like to get each family member $50 towards gift card shopping.
• A single moms house just burned down. The Family Resource Center would like provide Thanksgiving dinner and all of the Christmas gifts. The are also looking for permanent residency - $2,200 is their rental budget.
• A single mom has four children. The Family Resource Center would like to provide Christmas gifts for all family members.
• Another family with a single mom and four kids needs Christmas gifts for all family members.
• And a family of a single mom with five children needs Christmas gifts for the entire family.
Gifts include Christmas tree, decorations, bikes, technology, toys ages 5-10, support with holiday bills.
***
SMART, a newly formed adult treatment court, is seeking private donations to help seed its incentive program. The court program assists individuals struggling with criminal justice involvement and substance use disorders through enhanced supervision, accountability, testing and weekly status hearings. SMART Court's incentive program will begin to sustain itself once fee's from the court participation start accumulating. Any efforts with in-kind or monetary donations for our neighbors in need would be greatly appreciated! For inquiries or donations, please contact Jake at Jake.Lapke@mt.gov or 258-4786.
***
A man with disabilities and very limited income needs financial assistance to pay licensing fees due to just adopting an emotional support animal. If you’d like to donate, please contact Cerina at Winds of Change, 406-478-8764 or cazurekjorstad@wocmt.com.
***
The following people are in needs of assistance. If you can help, contact Melanie Edwards at Winds of Change, 425-318-5424 or medwards@windsofchangemontana.com.
• An adult man with disabilities and very limited income is in need of help paying for a couple of bills. He would like help with paying his energy bill which is $52.31, his pharmacy bill which is $87, and his internet bill which he is cancelling but is $118.92. The cost all together is $265.23.
• An adult woman with disabilities and very limited income is struggling with homelessness and is in need of assistance paying for the monthly fee of her storage unit and phone bill of $50. She is in need of $105.
• A mom of two recently lost one of her children and is in need of assistance with her bills. She is in need of her monthly phone bill of $70, housing application fees which range anywhere from $20-40, and her energy bill which she owes $400.
• A woman with disabilities and limited income recently had her car break down. She is in need of help paying for the cost to repair her car.
• A woman with disabilities who is struggling with homelessness is in need of assistance with a hotel weekly fee which is $431.75 for the first initial week and $381.75 after. She is trying to get into housing but needs shelter for the time being.
***
Veterans with disabilities in Missoula are in need of the items listed below. If you feel like you are able to help, please contact Jillian at 406-594-1423.
• Veteran needs a used stationary recumbent bike for physical rehabilitation. A comparable model is a Step-One Recumbent Stepper.
• Veteran needs a small, square kitchen table with two chairs, and a small end table.
• Veterans needs activities for child with ASD. Child has interest in Kinex building kits, puzzles, and non-fiction books around fourth-grade reading level.
