We care: Woman needs donations for her pet

Man with disabilities and a limited income is in need of a chest freezer and donations or a gift card to acquire new contact lenses. If you could help with a donation, please contact Sarah Chandler, at 406-210-3949 or schandler@windsofchangemontana.com.

A low income, disabled, homeless woman needs help with gas for her car. If you can donate funds or help in any way, please contact McKenna at mrobertson@wocmt.com or 406-203-5015.

A middle-aged woman who lives on a very limited income is in need of some help paying for her pet to have its yearly vaccines and a blood glucose test. The vet bill will be $150. Please contact Michelle at Winds of Change if you can help at 406-203-4956 or msalamon@wocmt.com.

A middle-aged woman who lives on a very limited income is in need of help paying her overdue internet bill. The bill is currently $142. If you can help with a donation, please contact Michelle Salomon at Winds of Change at 406-203-4956 or msalomon@wocmt.com.

Low income, disabled and homeless woman is in need of a working cellphone donation and funds to activate the phone. If you can provide funds or help, please contact McKenna at mrobertson@wocmt.com or 406-203-5015.

Disabled woman with limited income is in need of financial assistance to pay her water bill. If you can help, please contact McKenna at Winds of Change at 406-203-5015 or mrobertson@wocmt.com.

Local family in transition is in need of cooler and small grill for cooking and storing food. If you can help, please contact Michelle at Sentinel High School at 406-728-2400 ext. 7507.