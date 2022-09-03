 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
We care: Woman needs donations for her pet

Man with disabilities and a limited income is in need of a chest freezer and donations or a gift card to acquire new contact lenses. If you could help with a donation, please contact Sarah Chandler, at 406-210-3949 or schandler@windsofchangemontana.com

A low income, disabled, homeless woman needs help with gas for her car. If you can donate funds or help in any way, please contact McKenna at mrobertson@wocmt.com or 406-203-5015.

A middle-aged woman who lives on a very limited income is in need of some help paying for her pet to have its yearly vaccines and a blood glucose test. The vet bill will be $150. Please contact Michelle at Winds of Change if you can help at 406-203-4956 or msalamon@wocmt.com.

A middle-aged woman who lives on a very limited income is in need of help paying her overdue internet bill. The bill is currently $142. If you can help with a donation, please contact Michelle Salomon at Winds of Change at 406-203-4956 or msalomon@wocmt.com

Low income, disabled and homeless woman is in need of a working cellphone donation and funds to activate the phone. If you can provide funds or help, please contact McKenna at mrobertson@wocmt.com or 406-203-5015.

Disabled woman with limited income is in need of financial assistance to pay her water bill. If you can help, please contact McKenna at Winds of Change at 406-203-5015 or mrobertson@wocmt.com

Local family in transition is in need of cooler and small grill for cooking and storing food. If you can help, please contact Michelle at Sentinel High School at 406-728-2400 ext. 7507. 

