We Care: Woman needs funds for transportation

A woman with a disability is in need of funding for transportation for a medical procedure. She has upcoming same-day surgery and does not have transportation to/from the facility for the day of the surgery, or for the pre-operative appointment. She needs a total of four rides for these appointments. Due to disability she is on very limited income, and cannot utilize the city bus. If you are able to make donation towards taxi fare, please contact Emily, Case Manager with 3 Rivers MHS at 406-552-2090, or Emily@3riversmhs.com.