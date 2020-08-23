We Care: Woman needs funds for transportation

A woman with a disability is in need of funding for transportation for a medical procedure. She has upcoming same-day surgery and does not have transportation to/from the facility for the day of the surgery, or for the pre-operative appointment. She needs a total of four rides for these appointments. Due to disability she is on very limited income, and cannot utilize the city bus. If you are able to make donation towards taxi fare, please contact Emily, Case Manager with 3 Rivers MHS at 406-552-2090, or Emily@3riversmhs.com.
***
A woman with a disability and very limited income needs assistance with cleaning and packing due to her current apartment being sold. If you’d like to volunteer or donate financially to hire help, please contact Cerina at Winds of Change, 406-541-4673 Ext. 251 or cazurekjorstad@wocmt.com.
***
A teenage male with disabilities and limited income needs pants. He wears size 40x30. Donating the items or money would be appreciated. Contact Cerina at Winds of Change, 406-541-4673 Ext, 251 or cazurekjorstad@wocmt.com.
***
A homeless woman with disabilities and very limited income is seeking $64 for a bus ticket to Seattle to visit a close family member who is nearing the end of her life. If you are interested in donating, please contact Tasha at 406-478-6510 or at tleclair@windsofchangemontana.com.
***
A homeless man with disabilities, limited income, who is living out of his vehicle is seeking $51 to help him pay plate and registrations fees. Gas money is also appreciated. If you are interested in donating, please contact Tasha at 406-478-6510 or at tleclair@windsofchangemontana.com.
***
A woman with disabilities and with limited income needs assistance paying her $268 internet bill. If you can help with a donation, please contact Kaile at Winds of Change at (951)-888-0302 or kboen@windsofchangemontana.com.
***
A homeless woman with disabilities and very limited income is seeking donations to help pay for her storage unit where she is keeping valuables and important documents while she transitions to housing. Payments are $75 per month. Anything helps. If you are interested in donating, please contact Tasha at 406-478-6510 or tleclair@windsofchangemontana.com.
***
A man with disabilities and low-income is in need of new brakes for his truck to ensure safe transportation. If you are able to contribute brakes or money to purchase them, please contact Kate at 406-826-4981.
