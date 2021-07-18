We Care: Woman needs help paying housing applications

A woman with disabilities and low-income is seeking assistance with paying for application fees. The cost of fees is anywhere from $20 to $100; anything can help. If you are able to donate, please contact Baylin Craythorn at Winds of Change, 406-290-3551 or bcraythorn@wocmt.com.

***

A disabled man on a fixed income is in need of funds to get his driver's license reinstated. Please call or text Darin at Winds of Change, if you can help, 406-493-8955.

***

A woman with disabilities and limited income needs an $80 donation to assist with a dump cost fee. She is cleaning out a storage unit and her house, and would like to take items to the dump. If you can help, contact Tracy Stone, HCBS Social Worker, 406-880-9387 or StoneT@partnersinhomecare.org.

***

Montana VA is looking for landlords interested in renting to veterans searching for housing through the HUD/VASH (Section 8) housing voucher program. Please contact Jillian Woods at 406-594-1423, with any questions or inquiries.

***

A middle-aged woman with disabilities and no income needs donations for her service dog. She needs a medium size dog carrier or kennel or a $50 Walmart or Petco gift card to purchase one. She also needs $23 to cover the cost of a rabies shot and annual service dog certification. If you could help with a donation, please contact Sarah Larson at Winds of Change, 406-529-1817.

