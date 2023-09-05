A middle-aged woman with disabilities and limited income is seeking assistance. She is asking for assistance with paying her rent. She is struggling to balance the schedules and expenses of multiple children. The total amount is $300, but anything will help. If you can help, please contact Kieli Davia at Winds of Change, 406-203-0674 or kdavia@wocmt.com.

A middle-aged woman who lives on a very limited income is in need of some help paying to get contact lenses. She is in need of $150 to pay for a 6-month supply of contacts. If you could help with a donation, please contact Michelle Salomon at Winds of Change, 406-203-4956 or msalomon@wocmt.com.

An individual needs a queen bedding set: sheets, mattress pad and comforter. If you can help, please contact case manager, Anna, at 952-356-2901.