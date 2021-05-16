We Care: Woman needs help purchasing pillow and bed set

A woman with disabilities and limited income is in need of a $50 donation or Amazon/Walmart gift card to purchase a bed set/pillows. If you can help, contact Tracy Stone, HCBS Social Worker, 406-880-9387 or StoneT@partnersinhomecare.org.

***

A woman with disabilities recently became homeless and needs assistance with paying a past internet bill from Spectrum of $64.99, a phone card from Walmart for $35, and fuel vouchers for $50. She is currently living out of her car. If you can help with any kind of donation, please contact Melanie Edwards at Winds of Change, 425-318-5424 or medwards@windsofchangemontana.com.

***

A woman with disabilities and limited income is seeking a laptop donation. She is working toward obtaining part-time employment, and will require a laptop to be able to work from home. If you can help, please contact Lhanna Writesel at 406-298-5003 or lwritesel@windsofchangemontana.com.

***