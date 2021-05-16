We Care: Woman needs help purchasing pillow and bed set

A woman with disabilities and limited income is in need of a $50 donation or Amazon/Walmart gift card to purchase a bed set/pillows. If you can help, contact Tracy Stone, HCBS Social Worker, 406-880-9387 or StoneT@partnersinhomecare.org.
***
A woman with disabilities recently became homeless and needs assistance with paying a past internet bill from Spectrum of $64.99, a phone card from Walmart for $35, and fuel vouchers for $50. She is currently living out of her car. If you can help with any kind of donation, please contact Melanie Edwards at Winds of Change, 425-318-5424 or medwards@windsofchangemontana.com.
***
A woman with disabilities and limited income is seeking a laptop donation. She is working toward obtaining part-time employment, and will require a laptop to be able to work from home. If you can help, please contact Lhanna Writesel at 406-298-5003 or lwritesel@windsofchangemontana.com.
***
A woman with disabilities needs camping supplies for the summer. She is hoping to get a tent, a camping mat, and a tarp or two. If you can help in any way, please contact Skye Summers at 406-366-6909 or ssummers@winds of changemontana.com.
***
The following people are in need of assistance. If you can help, contact Salina Lee at 406-213-3908 or slee@windsofchangemontana.com.
• A woman with disabilities and limited income needs assistance with puppy training classes through PetSmart for her new 3-month-old support animal.
• An elderly woman with disabilities and limited income needs a gas voucher.
• An elderly man with disabilities and limited income needs a gas voucher.