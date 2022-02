A middle-aged woman with disabilities and low income is in need of $200 to pay her pharmacy co-pay. If you can help with donations, please contact McKenna at Winds of Change at 406-203-5105 and/or at mrobertson@wocmt.com .

A man with disabilities and limited income is in need of a twin bed to sleep on. If you can provide any kind of assistance please contact Nick with Winds of Change at 406-531-7232 or by email at nwagenius@wocmt.com.