A woman with disabilities, two small children and very limited income is in need of some items for her children, an infant boy and daughter. She specifically needs size 4 diapers, sensitive skin baby wipes, boys 18-month clothing, size 6 infant boy shoes, girls 4T clothing and size 10 girl shoes. If you could help with a donation, please contact Sarah Chalmers at Winds of Change, 406-203-9658 or schalmers@wocmt.com.