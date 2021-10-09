We Care: Woman needs space heater

A 57-year-old woman with disabilities and low income struggles with Major Depressive Disorder. As temperatures have begun to drop, she has been struggling with head colds and is in need of space heaters for her home. If anyone has a space heater they could donate to her it would be greatly appreciated. Email juliep@3riversmhs.com.

A woman with disabilities and limited income is seeking donations for an adult tricycle, totaling $350. She struggles with mobility due to physical disabilities, and would like an adult tricycle to assist her with getting around. If you would like to help, please contact Lhanna Writesel at 406-203-0677 or lwritesel@windsofchangemontana.com.

A patient needs tires, size 245/60/18 for a 2008 Chevy Blazer, to safely get to and from medical appointments. If you can help, please contact Tara at 406-329-2809.

