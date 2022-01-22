We Care: Woman needs washer and dryer

A woman with disabilities and limited income is in need of a washer/dryer for her new apartment. After experiencing homelessness for the last two years, she was recently able to move into an apartment with her children and needs support in obtaining some necessities. If you can help, please contact Lhanna Writesel at lwritesel@windsofchangemontana.com or 406-203-0677.

A woman with disabilities had her home broken into while she was out and had many of her belongings stolen. Due to having very limited income she is unable to replace these items. Her primary need at this time is for a smart TV as this was her primary source of entertainment. If you are able to make a donation, please contact Emily, case manager with 3 Rivers MHS, 406-880-6338 or email emily@3riversmhs.com.