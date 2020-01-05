A woman with disabilities and limited income is in need of a winter coat, size 3XL. If you can help with a donation, please contact Matt at Winds of Change, 406-233-9629 or mhalvorson@windsofchangemontana.com.
Several seniors with disabilities and low income are in need of items especially after the holidays and start of the new year. Items needed include groceries (gift cards to grocery stores); personal items like soap, shampoo and other toiletries; socks etc. One senior woman needs help funding new dentures. To help or for more information call, Betty at 829-8044.
A mother with disabilities and low income is seeking baby boy clothing donation, used or new. If you can help, please contact Sherene at saun@windsofchangemontana.com or 757-818-0836.