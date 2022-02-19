 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

We Care: Woman needs wooden frames for paintings

  • 0

A middle-aged woman with a very limited income is in need of large picture frames for her paintings, specifically made of wood. If you could help with a donation please contact Helen at Winds of Change at 406-203-4304 and/or helen@wocmt.com.

***

A middle-aged woman with a very limited income is in need of financial assistance for new brakes on her car. The total would be about $600. If you could help with a donation please contact Helen at Winds of Change at 406-203-4304 and/or helen@wocmt.com.

***

A client needs a weekly planner so he can organize all his appointments and tasks he needs to complete. To help, please contact Olivia at 3 Rivers Mental Health Center at 406-830-3294.

***

A client living in Florence needs a group size 34 battery and transmission fluid for her 1994 Jeep Grand Cherokee so she can transport herself to doctor appointments in Missoula. To help, please contact Olivia at 3 Rivers Mental Health Center at 406-830-3294.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 49: Could the home equity line of credit make a comeback?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News