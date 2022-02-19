We Care: Woman needs wooden frames for paintings

A middle-aged woman with a very limited income is in need of large picture frames for her paintings, specifically made of wood. If you could help with a donation please contact Helen at Winds of Change at 406-203-4304 and/or helen@wocmt.com.

***

A middle-aged woman with a very limited income is in need of financial assistance for new brakes on her car. The total would be about $600. If you could help with a donation please contact Helen at Winds of Change at 406-203-4304 and/or helen@wocmt.com.

***

A client needs a weekly planner so he can organize all his appointments and tasks he needs to complete. To help, please contact Olivia at 3 Rivers Mental Health Center at 406-830-3294.

***

A client living in Florence needs a group size 34 battery and transmission fluid for her 1994 Jeep Grand Cherokee so she can transport herself to doctor appointments in Missoula. To help, please contact Olivia at 3 Rivers Mental Health Center at 406-830-3294.

