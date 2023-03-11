A woman with disabilities, two small children and very limited income is in need of some items for her children, specifically size 3 diapers and size 12- to 18-month-old infant boy clothing. She is also in need of a high chair and toddler girl size 9 rain boots. If you could help with a donation, please contact Sarah Chalmers at Winds of Change, 406-203-9658 or schalmers@wocmt.com.

Adult individuals with disabilities and limited income are seeking financial donations to enable them to take their elderly mother to treatment in Seattle. If you can donate, please contact Olivia, Case Manager through Winds of Change at 406-580-2661.

A middle-aged man with disabilities, who lives on very little income is in need of a Target gift card for clothing and toiletries. If you could help with a donation, please contact Sarah Chalmers at Winds of Change, 406-203-9658 or schalmers@wocmt.com.

A man with disabilities and no current income is in need of some household items. These items include a coffee table, coffee maker and a skillet. If you could help with a donation, please contact Sarah at Winds of Change at 406-210-3949 and/or schandler@windsofchangemontana.com.

A woman with disabilities and no current income is desperately in need of a working dryer. If you could help with a donation, please contact Sarah at Winds of Change at 406-210-3949 and/or schandler@windsofchangemontana.com.

A middle-aged woman who lives on a very limited income is in need of some help paying for her pet to have surgery. The amount needed is $325. If anyone could help with a donation it would be appreciated. Please contact Michelle Salomon, Case Manager at Winds of Change at 406-203-4956 and/or msalomon@wocmt.com.