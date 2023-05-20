A middle-aged woman with disabilities is in need of financial assistance to get her emotional support animal neutered. The cost associated with neutering and vaccinations is approximately $355.00. If you could help with a donation, please contact Sarah Chalmers at Winds of Change at 406-203-9658 or schalmers@wocmt.com.

An individual with disabilities and limited income is seeking a financial donation to be used to visit their child who is receiving treatment out of state. If you wish to donate, please contact Olivia, Case Manager through Winds of Change at 406-580-2661.

A young woman with disabilities, two small children and very limited income is in need of a walker for her infant son. If you could help out with a donation, please contact Sarah Chalmers at Winds of Change at 406-203-9658 or schalmers@wocmt.com.