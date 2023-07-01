A woman with disabilities recently acquired a new apartment after fleeing domestic violence. She has very limited income and an infant. She needs household items, which include: pots and pans, linens, towels, cooking utensils, silverware, a vacuum, cleaning supplies, a new stroller, an inflatable mattress, pillows and dishware. She is also in need of a phone as her phone no longer charges. Gift cards are also welcome. If you could help with a donation, please contact Beth at Winds of Change, 406-203-4570 and/or bkrueger@wocmt.com.
