A woman with disabilities needs winter clothing such as a coat (size 3-4X), pants (2-3X), and short wool socks. If you are interested in donating, please contact Rachel at Winds of Change, 541-4673 Ext. 255.
***
A woman with disabilities and mother of three had her car totaled this past week. She is in need of a vehicle in order to support her three teenage children and to attend doctor's appointments. If you are able to donate a vehicle or money towards a used car, please contact Tiffany at Winds of Change, 406-318-9690 or tst.flynn@windsofchangemontana.com.