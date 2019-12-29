{{featured_button_text}}

A low-income woman with disabilities needs food and winter clothing donations. Donations may include a gift card to a local grocery store, food, size XXL tops, size XXXL winter coat, size 18 pants, size 9 shoes or size 9 winter boots. If you are able to help, contact Maya at 3 Rivers Mental Health Center, 552-5665.

***

A 51-year-old female with degenerative disc disease and osteoarthritis is in need of items for her bed. She needs full-size sheets and an egg crate topper for a full mattress to help alleviate pain. If you are able to help her obtain these items, please contact her case manager, Natasha at Partners in Home Care, 327-3666. 

