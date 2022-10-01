We care: Young man in need of emotional support dog

Young man with disabilities and a limited income is in need of a small emotional support dog. His mother is hard of hearing and would also benefit from a dog in the home. They prefer a small dog that is already potty trained and up-to-date with shots. If you are able to help with this donation, please contact Alexus Hornback at Winds of Change at 406-203-9639 or ahornback@windsofchangemontana.com.

Woman with disabilities and a very limited income is in need of lightly used rugs for her home. She is specifically looking for runner-style rugs to line the hallway. If you can help with a donation, contact Helen at Winds of Change at 406-203-4304 or hbarnett@wocmt.com.

Woman with disabilities who recently secured housing is in need of assistance with obtaining furniture and housing supplies for her new apartment. She is looking for an entertainment center or TV stand, end tables, lamps, pots, pans, cooking utensils, a tall dresser, a blender and any other household necessities. Please contact Melanie at Winds of Change at 425-954-0429 or medwards@windsofchangemontana.com.

Woman with disabilities and a very limited income is in need of a donation to pay for yearly home expenses totaling $306. If you can help with a donation, please contact Helen at Winds of Change at 406-203-4304 or hbarnett@wocmt.com.

Mother with disabilities with 5 children, including a newborn, and a low income needs help paying her car payment of $260. If you can help with a donation, please contact McKenna, Case Manager at Winds of Change at mrobertson@wocmt.com or 406-203-5015.

Single mother of three with a limited income is in need of a queen mattress, box spring and preferably a frame, as well. She will likely need assistance getting the mattress to her home. If you are able to help with a donation, please contact Alexus Hornback at Winds of Change at 406-203-9639 or ahornback@windsofchangemontana.com.