We Care: Young man needs camping eqipment
We Care: Young man needs camping eqipment

A young man with disabilities and little income is in need of camping equipment. He needs a middle/large tent, cooking supplies or a gift card to help with purchasing supplies. If you are able to donate, please contact Lilian Kennedy, at Winds of Change at, 406-207-0070 or lkennedy@windsofchangemontana.com.

***

The following people need assistance. If you can help, please contact Melanie Edwards with Winds of Change at 425-954-0429 or medwards@windsofchangemontana.com.

•  A woman with disabilities recently became homeless and needs assistance with obtaining camping gear such as tarps, sleeping bags, blankets, fuel for fire and firewood, and propane gas as well as funds for camping fees.  

• A youth age female with disabilities needs shoes and sweatshirts. She wears an 8½ in women’s shoes and 2X or 3X for sweatshirts.    

***

The following people need assistance. If you can help, call or text Darin at 406-493-8955.

• A couple with disabilities is trying to get into housing and need help to pay for one or two weeks at a local hotel.  

• A man with disabilities and fixed income needs a standard, current model countertop microwave. 

• A woman with disabilities and limited income needs to pay her power bill in the amount of $469 to avoid disconnection.  

