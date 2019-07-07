Several mothers from the Mountain Home Montana program have moved into their own homes and are in need of items including dressers, a small kitchen table and a queen size bed. Mountain Home Montana's residential house has seven rooms and could use queen size sheets and pillows. If you can help, call Brittany, Mountain Home Montana, 360-3929.
An elderly woman needs a paper shredder to better protect herself from identity theft. She lives alone and has boxes of old paper work that she wants to eliminate safely. A donation of a paper shredder or a gift card to Walmart to purchase a low-cost model would help her tremendously to clear up space in her small apartment. If you can help, please leave a message for Case Manager Judea at 327-3686.
A low-income mother with disabilities needs $75 to complete mold testing in her residence due to health concerns with black mold, as well as any clean camping gear/hammock for the family to camp in during mold treatment. The family would also benefit from $200 donation to have muffler repaired on their vehicle. If interested in donating, please contact Rachel at Winds of Change Mental Health Center at 350-2310.
A low-income individual with disabilities needs $70 to maintain health care coverage. Without medical coverage, the client’s health needs cannot be addressed. If you can donate, please contact Case Manager, Kim at 531-3979.
A homeless, single mother of three children ages 1, 3 and 7 years old needs help with a security deposit. She is currently living in her car. She is looking to get a three bedroom and has applied at Caras, Summit and Cardinal. She stated she would need $1,200 or possibly double at $2,400 because of her credit. The mother is willing to live outdoors this summer, so would also appreciate camping gear. If you can help with any amount it would be appreciated. Call 829-9515 Ext. 115.
A single mother of two children is in need of assistance with groceries and gas money. If you feel like you could be of assistance, please contact Jillian A. at 532-9722.