We care: Young woman in need of diapers, infant clothes

Young woman with disabilities and very limited resources and income is about to give birth to a son. She is in need of diapers and newborn clothing as well as 0-3 month infant clothing. If you could help with a donation, please contact Sarah Chalmers at Winds of Change at 406-203-9658 or schalmers@wocmt.com.

Middle-aged woman with disabilities and a limited income and resources is in need of basic hygiene supplies and food until her benefits are approved. Gift cards to Wal-Mart are greatly appreciated. If you can help with a donation, please contact Sarah Chalmers at Winds of Change at 406-203-9658 or schalmers@wocmt.com.

Low income, disabled mother, seeking donation for cloth diapers for her 8-month-old child. If you can help, please contact Taylor at twatne@wmmhc.org or 406-830-7998.