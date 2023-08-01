One bite into the freshly baked French baguette transported me back to our Paris trip in March 2022. The crispy crust was a beautiful shade of golden brown, and tucked inside the buttery interior was ham and brie. Simple, but so delicious and filling.

The baguette is just one of the French-inspired varieties of bread, pastries, croissants and desserts available at Vienne Cafe, located on the east end of Bozeman. The bakery is the brainchild of Anna Mendoza and her husband, Daniel Mendoza. Anna grew up on a ranch near Fairfield, where at a young age, she developed a love of cooking and baking alongside her mom. Her passion led to training as a pastry chef at the culinary school, Gastronomicom in Le Cap De’Agde, in the South of France. Back in the U.S., she worked in several restaurants and bakeries in New York and then San Francisco, where she met her husband, Daniel, a certified sommelier. The couple moved to Bozeman in 2020 with a dream of opening a bakery.

They found the ideal location on Wallace Avenue, with a bank of windows to let in natural light, and set about creating a welcoming interior in colors of black and white. The name Vienne, translated in French, means to “come here” and accurately describes the warm ambiance infused with the smell of freshly baked bread inside their café. Anna is the CEO and executive pastry chef, while Daniel brings his wealth of experience in the hospitality business to their operations. Current plans call for creating a wine and cheese component inside the café, expanding options for customers to enjoy another side of French goodness.

Anna has perfected the art of crafting croissants (butter, almond, and pain au chocolat) and a variety of bread, including baguettes, grains and seeds, Pain de Mie, Pain au lait, sourdough, and ciabatta. Anna and Daniel’s newest creation is their adorable daughter Luna, 7 months old. Luna often curls up in a snugly attached to Mom as she works her magic in the kitchen, or sits in a booster seat, watching Mom’s every move.

Across the street from Vienne sits the Lockhorn Cider House, where French chef Olivier Pheulpin is busy making crêpes, a new addition to the offerings at the Cider House. My hubby Ed and I stopped in for Sunday brunch and learned that crêpes and cider have a 700-year-old French love affair. According to Olivier, “This perfect union started mostly during religious celebrations along the coastal region of Brittany. At that time, cider was still called apple wine and was used by fishermen as a vitamin source designed to battle scurvy. This Festa Candelorum became less religious with time, but crêpes and cider remain a perfect marriage of flavors in France.

Olivier attended culinary school in Dijon, Burgundy, when he was 18, then became a chef in Paris at 22 before realizing he was too young for that kind of life. He re-launched as a journalist and traveled the world, but he never lost his love for cooking. Most recently, Olivier was a chef and partner in a Texas restaurant. He was looking for a place to relocate and develop a creperie when he discovered Lockhorn Cider House.

He connected with owner Anna Deal, proposing the potential of pairing crêpes with cider, and with Anna’s blessing, he moved to Montana in May of this year. Olivier is passionate about crêpes, which he describes as simple food, yet the fillings he creates are scrumptious.

“I don’t have to eat them. The smell alone is so fantastic for me,” he said enthusiastically. His savory varieties include Cordon Bleu (ham and melted cheese with a dash of béchamel), chicken Provence (chicken, onion, mushroom and feta, with a tarragon creamy pepper stew), and Le Grand Southwest (sautéed potatoes, sausages, tomato, corn and onions cooked in a Southwest sauce). On the sweet side, crepe choices include lemon lavender, apple caramel, and pear au chocolat.

Olivier is constantly experimenting with new flavors. His newest is a peach Melba crêpe, a combo of peach, raspberry coulis, caramel drizzle and vanilla ice cream. Ed opted for Cordon Bleu paired with Flathead Cherry Cider, and I chose the lemon lavender with a non-alcoholic sweet cider. Brunch was delightful, enhanced with enjoying the crêpes on Lockhorn’s patio in the warm summer sunshine.

The ciders produced at Lockhorn are based on an old-world French tradition of fermenting pure, fresh pressed cider with French wine yeast and free of added sweeteners or artificial flavors. Blending sharp and bittersweet apples results in a traditional cider that’s not overly sweet, so the subtle and distinct flavors of the apple varieties can be detected and enjoyed.

Not to be missed in Bozeman’s French Quarter is La Châtelaine Chocolat Co., just two blocks west of Lockhorn Cider and Vienne Café. Crafting award-winning artisan chocolates are owners Frenchman Wlady Grochowski and his wife, Shannon. When I stopped by, the couple had just returned from Burgundy, France, where they offer culinary retreats in an 11th-century abbey a few times during the spring and fall. I want to sign up — it sounds heavenly! Their summer visits to Paris have allowed Shannon to train in Paris kitchens with renowned chefs.

For now, it’s back to their small kitchen where hand-crafted chocolate production is in full swing, using European confectionary methods. Three tempering machines are churning dark, white and milk chocolate. Staff is hand-painting some of the European molds before being filled with chocolate. The result will be dainty flower decorations on top of the chocolates. The chocolate used to craft their 50+ varieties comes from France, Switzerland and Belgium.

A lifelong obsession with chocolate, and French-inspired food runs deep with this delightful couple. At age 10, Wlady was asking for a cookbook and experimenting with chocolate. He studied management at the Sorbonne before moving to the States in 1993. His first wife was from Montana, which led him to settle in Bozeman. Shannon grew up near New Orleans and moved to Bozeman to attend MSU, where she studied English. The couple met through their kids’ violin classes. At the time, Wlady was working for an engineering company, while Shannon was working as a writer for an investment firm, but a desire to delve into culinary arts tugged at her heartstrings.

When the only chocolate shop in Bozeman closed, they decided to open a chocolaterie in 2006, moving to their current location on South Rouse Avenue in 2013. Customers can also pick up the chocolates at a second location inside the lobby of The Baxter on Bozeman’s Main Street or order online and have the chocolates shipped. La Châtelaine has established itself as a well-respected business in the world of crafting chocolates. Wlady’s formula for their success is a life lesson for any entrepreneur. “Put your head down and work hard, and let people trust you. Don’t expect it to happen overnight.”

A visit to Bozeman’s Le Petite France presents the opportunity to savor the best of French-inspired food and sweets, where the creators constantly experiment and learn new methods and techniques for perfecting their craft. Treat yourself to crêpes, cider, pastries, bread, and chocolates, and you’ll be saying, “C’est délicieux.”

Close At La Chatelaine's storefront on South Rouse Avenue in Bozeman, customers can pick and choose their favorite chocolates. Sweet crêpes include this lemon lavender version, filled with a tart lemony cream and served with a dollop of whipped cream. La Chatelaine's Orange Box can hold 13, 26 or 39 assorted handmade chocolates and includes a chocolate map that describes the flavors of each. Assorted chocolates destined for the signature orange box tied with chocolate brown ribbon include "Pralines," "Desires," and "French Marigolds." A Belgium candy mold is filled by hand with white chocolate. Frenchman Wlady Grochowski (left) and his wife, Shannon, owners of La Chatelaine, offer culinary retreats in the French countryside in the spring and fall. Freshly made pain au chocolat (French for chocolate croissant) is just one of the decadent pastries offered at Vienne Café. Vienne Café opened its doors in May 2021, offering locals and visitors a trendy space for early morning coffee drinks and pastries. Lockhorn's ciders have a distinct clean and crisp style, resulting from using fresh all-natural fruit ingredients free of added sugars, sulfites or chemical stabilizers. French chef Olivier Pheulpin has joined forces with Lockhorn Cider House to produce his tasty crêpes, in sweet and savory varieties. The Cordon Bleu crêpe is filled with ham, melted cheese and a dash of béchamel. Anna Mendosa and her daughter Luna make a great team in the kitchen, creating all sorts of breads, pastries and desserts for their customers. House-made dainty macarons come in many flavors at Vienne. The first known written macaron recipe dates back to 17th-century France. Customers can find an assortment of artisan breads, pastries, croissants and light lunch options made daily (except Mondays) at Vienne Café, located at 101 S. Wallace Avenue in Bozeman. Vienne Cafe