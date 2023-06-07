Gone are the days when you pulled into a gas station, and an attendant came out to pump your gas, clean your windshield, check your oil, and add air to the tires if needed. There was generally a mechanic on hand if you had issues who could fix the problem by looking under the hood rather than requiring a computer to analyze the trouble. We can’t bring back those good ol’ days, but you can stop into Sparky’s Garage to soak up a bit of nostalgia.

Sparky’s Garage, with two locations, Dillon and Butte, is one family’s story of a hobby turned into a successful business venture. David and Kathie Drew have always been involved in the restaurant business. Kathie, originally from Dillon, and David, who hailed from Missoula, spent many years in Idaho in various restaurant endeavors, including owning a KFC, before returning to Dillon in 2000. When a former restaurant came up for sale, the Drews purchased the building with the idea they could create a new eatery for Dillon. The theme and décor were centered on their growing collection of gasoline station and mechanic’s garage memorabilia, advertising signs, restored vintage cars, historical photos, and soda pop machines. Their first location in Dillon opened in 2002 and judging by a steady stream of customers, this eatery has been hugely successful.

When a 1911 mechanic’s garage in Butte came up for sale, the Drews saw the ideal opportunity to develop a second location in Butte. After extensive remodeling, Sparky’s II opened in 2009, with plenty of collectibles to fill the space floor to ceiling with their treasures. Their son Marcus, now general manager of Sparky’s, recalls many outings as a child with his parents and sister to antique and second-hand stores, garage sales, etc., to browse for the good stuff. Now grandkids are joining in the family outings. Kathie and David recently returned from a vacation to Las Vegas and the Yuma, Arizona area, with more goodies, including license plates, advertising signs, and an antique slot machine.

Both restaurants have a casual ambiance suitable for families, sports fans with big screen TVs scattered around, friends gathering after work for a microbrew, and those with mobility issues, as both restaurants are handicapped accessible. For patrons feeling lucky, there is a small casino at each location. The bar features 26 beers on tap, most from Montana breweries. It’s a come-as-you-are eatery for anyone looking for classic American food that is full of flavor. Their recipes have evolved over the years and include some family recipes.

The interior is nothing short of entertaining. A remodeled Ford truck with a dining table in the bed is the first thing customers see, along with a 1958 AMC rambler hanging on a ledge. New shop rags double as napkins, and the wait staff has one tucked into their backside, reminiscent of car mechanics. The walls are covered in vintage signs, historical photos, posters, and an antique gas pump. Oil cans have been repurposed into lights over some tables, reminding me that my trash could be someone else’s treasure. You gotta love this place!

The menu at both locations is identical. For starters, they offer cheese curds, southern fried pickles, and Lugnutz, deep-fried wontons filled with house-smoked Alaskan salmon and cream cheese. Brisket chili nachos are another option, combining fresh corn tortilla chips with house-made brisket chili, cheddar and jack cheese, onions and tomatoes. You can opt for a bowl of brisket chili served with homemade cornbread and honey butter. Salads include crispy chicken, Caesar, strawberry avocado, and Southwest, with avocado, black beans, corn, onions, tomatoes, and your choice of seasoned pork or chicken topping romaine lettuce. I vouch for the French onion soup, which had a beautiful thick layer of melted provolone cheese and, in a word, yummy!

From Sparky’s smokehouse comes baby back ribs, pulled pork, and beef brisket hickory smoked for 12 hours to reach that fork-tender stage. In addition to the classic American cheeseburger, customers can choose from a jalapeno, mushroom, or a plant-based, protein vegan burger. Sparky’s Reuben starts with corned beef, slow-cooked in KettleHouse Cold Smoke Scotch Ale, then grilled with sauerkraut and Swiss cheese on marbled rye bread.

Sandwiches include a crispy chicken, smokehouse Philly, or chicken and avocado, featuring Red Bird chicken breast lightly seasoned, topped with lettuce, tomato, and avocado. Sandwiches and burgers come with one side: hand-cut fries, mac and cheese, coleslaw, barbecue beans, or cornbread.

For dessert, there is house-made goodness not often seen in Montana, Key lime pie, with a creamy fresh lime filling inside a graham cracker shell and topped with whipped cream.

I applaud the Drew family for turning their passion into not one but two successful enterprises. I admire their creativity and ingenuity in repurposing many items that could have easily ended up in the dump. Maybe I should look around my garage and see if there is anything the Drew family might want!

