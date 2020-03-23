Liz Weston: How to create a retirement paycheck that lasts

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

If you’re the type who creates spreadsheets to determine how much of your traditional IRA to convert to a Roth each year to avoid triggering Medicare income-related adjustment amounts — or if you understand what those words even mean — then Income Strategy may be right up your alley.

If the above paragraph is Greek to you, your learning curve may be a little steep. You can, however, start with a free tool that asks you a few questions, then issues a report to give you an idea of how Income Strategy can help you “get more and keep more” of your retirement funds. If you decide to proceed with the main tool and get stuck, Income Strategy has specialists who, for an hourly fee, can guide you through the process. Or you can opt for subscription packages that provide even more help, up to and including managing your money for you.

The basic subscription is $20 a month, but numbers geeks likely will want to upgrade to the $50 “premier” subscription for more flexibility. A “premier bundle” for $1,500 includes a year’s premier subscription plus an hourlong training session, multiple consultations and an annual review. For an asset management fee starting at 0.8% (and dropping for portfolios over $1 million), Income Strategy’s affiliated registered investment advisor will take over investing your money and implementing your plan.

KINDUR