NOTEBOOK: For English fan, Euro 2020 offers a sliver of hope

Unlike some of my fellow England sufferers, I was always realistic. I rarely said they were the best team in the world.

But I expected more. We were, after all, the nation that gave the world the beautiful game. And for substantial chunks of these 55 years of failure, English teams dominated club soccer at the highest level — and, from the inception of the Premiership, became the most financially lucrative league in the world.

I graduated in 1990. Two days after my final exam, I asked my mum to borrow her car. She never asked me where I was going. If I had said Italy, she might well have ended that great adventure before it had even started. I stayed for three weeks, driving around watching matches with tickets purchased outside the grounds.

The team gave us something to cheer. Last-minute winners against Belgium and the emergence of Gazza, probably English soccer’s most gifted player, gave us hope. But once again, at the hands of the Germans, it ended in tears — Gazza’s and my own.