Opinion: As rain recedes, problems mount for western ranchers

Fifty years ago, August was a month which marked the turn of the year; cool air and moisture swept over from the coast and began to rehydrate the land after the parching month of July. By September, the leaves were turning and autumn was truly announcing itself. It was the beginning of the end of the year. Although I was not alive to see for myself, I’m sure the first rain of August must have been a tremendous relief.
But that doesn’t happen anymore. Now, August has become even more persecuting and blisteringly hot than July, and much of September is the same. It's rare that there’s more than a single day of rain in the entire month, and fire season has grown significantly. Even now, the end of June is starting to look quite a lot like the middle of July.
Let’s look at the numbers. In the past couple months, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration declared that over 70% of the western United States has entered into a “megadrought,” defined not by years but by decades. Although having a name similar to a cartoon villain, it has profound, lasting effects on our state’s ranchers. As rainfall and snowpack becomes more sporadic, the Early Career Climate Network has estimated that smaller ranches (100-200 head of cattle) could be in the red one out of every five years, and up to one out of every three years in the southwest.
The safety nets in place to protect our country’s ranchers are abysmal; any further losses could wipe out the American rancher. In places like New Mexico, streams which once ran year-round are now drying up by June, forcing ranchers to cut their herd sizes significantly. This year in Colorado, snowpack was at 111% of normal in some ranges, but was decimated by April due to warm temps; water which could’ve been used to grow alfalfa and other crops disappeared before anyone knew what was happening.
Our shift from local to industrial farming over the past decades has certainly made our food cheaper. If you shop in the right place, a ribeye only runs you $5 per pound! The convenience is almost unbelievable, but as my grandmother frequently says: “If it’s too good to be true then it isn’t true.” You don’t need many people to tend the fields when all you do is feed cows grain, and you don’t need many people to manage the livestock when they spend their entire life within 20 square feet. Jobs are drying up in the countryside. According to salary.com, a rancher makes somewhere around $40,000 per year (which I already sincerely doubt), but when you think about the fact that they need to pay a mortgage, support a family, buy farm equipment, pay for car insurance, pay for health insurance and pay taxes on their land, that $40,000 quickly turns into pennies.
As we’ve all seen in the past year, Montana land is being snapped up by out-of-state millionaires who love buying ranches and building log cabins. Property taxes have skyrocketed, pushing our state’s ranches closer to the brink. With the added stress of decreased water, at what point do you think it’s all going to snap? We need to address a lot of problems about this state, but if we don’t have enough water to irrigate the fields and keep our livestock hydrated, then we might as well quit now.
If there was anyone our nation could come together to protect, I sure hope it’d be the ranchers and farmers.
Copeland Burchenal is an environmental studies major from Missoula.