Out in the empty

There were no high-school kids taking senior pictures in front of the graffiti wall, no cooks smoking cigarettes by the dumpsters, no line at the Top Hat's back door and nobody wearing dirty brown overalls picking a banjo next to the Rhino. It didn't feel like Missoula.

I forgot to get my Brussels sprouts.

It's been a couple of weeks since then. I've gotten used to working at my kitchen table. I've gotten used to spending less on gas and more on flour, sugar and eggs. Being home all the time doesn't feel weird anymore. But leaving the house does.

It's the little things, like feeling claustrophobic in the grocery store aisles, holding my breath when I walk past people on the street and trying to fill my gas tank using only two fingers that remind me this isn't normal.

It's those things that make this all feel unreal, like a book that we're all reading together about ourselves, as we're locked away in our own little worlds. During the day I write the news, helping to write the book we're all living. I talk to people who are hurting, and the people who are helping. There are plenty of both. Each one has a story to tell in this book. Some of those stories are easier to record than others.