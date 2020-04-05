Out in the empty

It'd been 12 days since I’d been outside the confines of my yard's chain-link fence when I decided I needed to get my hands on some green vegetables, and maybe a six-pack of beer. By now, I'm sure many of you know the feeling.
I’d been living mainly off of frozen pizzas, instant ramen and canned beans since the second week of March as I waited for my quarantine period to end. Through the news, I’d learned that I had secondhand exposure to one of the first coronavirus cases in Missoula. But my two weeks were almost up, I was still symptom free, and I had an abnormally strong urge to eat something at least somewhat resembling plant life.
Since I'd retreated into isolation, the health department had ordered all of the county's restaurants and bars to close, and it felt like people were starting to take this whole thing seriously. I'd been working from home, talking to Missoulians over the phone about the impacts the closures were having on them, as well as reading my colleagues' work, but I'd not myself ventured into the new Missoula — one that had ground to a halt in hopes of doing the same to the virus.
I loaded into my yellow '78 F-250, opting for her heavy American-made steel body, rather than my plastic-y Subaru, which would have, in my isolation-melted mind, been easier for the hordes of crazed shoppers to overturn and rob of my soon-to-be-acquired Brussels sprouts.
It was dark already, and I decided to take my time, enjoy the scenery of the outside world, and extend my greenery-procurement jailbreak. There are grocery stores closer to my house, but I headed toward Eastgate Albertsons to take in more of Missoula on lockdown.
I've driven north over the Higgins Avenue Bridge in just about every weather condition, sports season, holiday, school semester and time of day. But at 9 p.m. on a Saturday night, for the first time, I could see all the way up to the XXXXs without a single car in sight. I'd never noticed how the glow of the streetlights turned the gray pavement yellow.
The traffic lights changed all down the street in their rhythms, but no one waited anxiously at them to meet their friends at the bar, and no one revved their engine in hopes of impressing the nobody else there. I pulled over to admire the eerie emptiness, and saw a Jimmy John's delivery car pull onto the street, whisking away layered lunch meat through the night.
I left my truck and floated across the concrete between the shuttered storefronts and their empty dumpsters. I passed the Catalyst, peering in the windows where I once worked, thinking about the cooks, servers, dishwashers and owners suddenly left without income, and turned down the alley.
There were no high-school kids taking senior pictures in front of the graffiti wall, no cooks smoking cigarettes by the dumpsters, no line at the Top Hat's back door and nobody wearing dirty brown overalls picking a banjo next to the Rhino. It didn't feel like Missoula.
I forgot to get my Brussels sprouts.
It's been a couple of weeks since then. I've gotten used to working at my kitchen table. I've gotten used to spending less on gas and more on flour, sugar and eggs. Being home all the time doesn't feel weird anymore. But leaving the house does.
It's the little things, like feeling claustrophobic in the grocery store aisles, holding my breath when I walk past people on the street and trying to fill my gas tank using only two fingers that remind me this isn't normal.
It's those things that make this all feel unreal, like a book that we're all reading together about ourselves, as we're locked away in our own little worlds. During the day I write the news, helping to write the book we're all living. I talk to people who are hurting, and the people who are helping. There are plenty of both. Each one has a story to tell in this book. Some of those stories are easier to record than others.
I cried while I wrote about the first Montanan who died from the virus — how he died alone and confused, just wanting to go home to his family. I was grateful for his son, who was willing to talk to a reporter the morning after his father died, in hopes it might help save the life of someone else who falsely thinks they are safe from the virus' reach.
This book we're living in will leave a lasting impact on our lives. Some jobs that were lost or businesses that closed when it started might not come back. Some friends might hug each other closer when it's over, and some may not see each other again. But until then, we'll live in this strange, quiet world, making noise where we can.
The quiet solitude of looking out windows reminds me of the first verse of Mark Strand's 1973 poem "The Story of Our Lives."
We are reading the story of our lives
which takes place in a room.
The room looks out on a street.
There is no one there,
no sound of anything.
The trees are heavy with leaves,
the parked cars never move.
We keep turning the pages, hoping for something,
something like mercy or change,
a black line that would bind us
or keep us apart.
