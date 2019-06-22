Abbott is a 1-year-old male Black Lab mix. He is an energetic ball of fun! Abbott is very treat motivated and will pick up tricks and commands quickly with food as incentive. He would do best as the only pet in the home, but with an excitably happy companion like Abbott, you'll never want more companionship. When you first meet this happy go lucky dog, his hyper puppy love may seem a bit overwhelming. Once out the door, he knows he has a mission and walks like a dream. With a little bit of training, Abbott has an abundance of potential. See him at Missoula Animal Control, 6700 Butler Creek Road.
