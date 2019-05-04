Abbott is a 9-month-old male Black Lab mix. He is an energetic ball of fun! Abbott is very treat motivated and will pick up tricks and commands quickly with food as incentive. He would do best as the only pet in the home, but with an excitably happy companion like Abbott, you'll never want for more pets. See him at Missoula Animal Control, 6700 Butler Creek Road.
