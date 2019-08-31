Alexa is a 6-year-old female hound mix. This sweet girl loves to go for walks but is not as nose-driven as most hounds you meet. She loves tennis balls and can't wait for you to throw it for her. Once she's got it, don't expect you'll get the ball back! Alexa does well with most dogs, but mostly ignores them as they try to play with her. Come on out and ask for Alexa! Shelter staff at Missoula Animal Control would be happy to introduce her to you!
