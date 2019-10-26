Avery is a 1-year-old male Catahoula mix. He is a goofy young boy who loves to fetch and play with other dogs. He does okay with cats, as long as they don't present themselves as a play toy. Avery knows many commands, including sit, lay down, settle and heel. He also has a very soft mouth when playing fetch and willingly drops the ball in your hand so you can continue to throw it. Avery has the best spring in his step when he's excited. You know how happy he is by the height of his bounces! Come meet this loving, loyal companion at Missoula Animal Control, 6700 Butler Creek Road.
