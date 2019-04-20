Balto is an athletic, outgoing, wiggly guy who would love to be your adventure buddy! He loves hiking, swimming, car rides, and playing with other dogs, and already has a good start on his training cues like "sit," "down," "heel," and "shake." He does need an active home (do you love to run, hike, or go on camping trips?) to help keep him busy and happy, but he would make someone a perfect companion! Balto would like to remind you that 40% of all proceeds from Carrot Cupcakes sold at Black Cat Bake Shop in April will be donated to shelter cats and dogs in need! Come meet Balto at the Humane Society of Western Montana, Wednesday through Friday from 1 to 6 p.m. or Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.
