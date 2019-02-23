Bella is a beautiful girl who enjoys chasing lasers and playing tag with dogs. She has been at the shelter for quite a while, and has become a staff favorite. She is bashful at first, but once she gets to know you, she likes to ride around on your shoulders. She is even friendly with children. Bella’s favorite spot to sleep is cuddled up on the bed with her person. Bella would like to invite you to attend ther 22nd Annual Ken Shughart Award Dinner on April 6, in the UC Ballroom. This night for animal people will include dinner, a live and silent auction, the famous Cats vs Dogs Competition, the award presentation, and lots of fun. All of the proceeds from the evening directly support shelter pets in need. Bella would like for you to visit myhswm.org/events to learn more, as long as you bid on cats. You can meet Bella during the Humane Society of Western Montana's open hours, Wednesday-Friday from 1 to 6 p.m. or Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.