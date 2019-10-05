Blaze is our longest term cat at the shelter. He is a 2-year-old male short-haired orange tabby. Blaze was so skittish, hissy, and underweight when he first came to the shelter that we thought he might be a sickly, elderly feral cat. It took him a long while to realize we weren't here to hurt him. Now, he loves cuddles, kisses, headbutts, and belly rubs. And he'll drool all over you when he's getting affection. He's still a little flinchy when you reach toward his head to pet him, but he has lots of love to give in his own special way. He's been here for almost six months, but all he needed was a little time to learn to love. See Blaze at Missoula Animal Control, 6700 Butler Creek Rd.
Thanks for reading.