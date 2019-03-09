What a precious old soul this cat is. He would like nothing more than a warm lap and someone to love on him for hours. Sit down and he will crawl up on your lap in an instant, purring his little heart out. And how dapper is he in his little coat? He has been in rescue for quite some time now and could really use a home and a family to dote on him. He’s not as old as he appears to be…he’s just had some rough years out on his own. He is available for adoption through our Gaia’s Landing program where all his needs will be taken care of by AniMeals, 1700 Rankin St.