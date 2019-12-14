Boots
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
This sweet boy has been through way too many changes in his life. His most recent change, to life in a shelter has been very stressful for him and he longs for the reassurance that only a family can give him. We all need that sense of belonging; Boots is no exception. His ideal world would be in a home where he is showered with the love and affection that he craves, and where he can be both indoors and out, as an only cat. He’s been here in shelter for nearly two years…he needs out. Please help us find him his forever home! See Boots at AniMeals, 1700 Rankin St.