This sweet boy has been through way too many changes in his life. His most recent change to life in a shelter has been very stressful for him and he longs for the reassurance that only a family can give him. We all need that sense of belonging; Boots is no exception. His ideal world would be in a home where he is showered with the love and affection that he craves, and where he can be both indoors and out, as an only cat. He’s the last one left of his kennel mates. He also wants to remind you that you can sponsor a kitty in our Gaia’s Landing Program for just $25 a month. See Boots at AniMeals, 1700 Rankin St.
Breaking
promotion
Visit our online archives for thousands of historical articles, obituaries and announcements.
Print Ads
Ad Vault
Ad Vault