Boris is a handsome cat who is ready to head to his furrever home! This big kitty spends his time outside leading your local cat gang and befriending local wildlife. After spending time with his furr-friends he will head back inside to snuggle up with you. Boris would like you to know that June is adopt-a-cat month, and all cat adoptions at the Humane Society of Western Montana are $50 off for the entire month. You can meet Boris Wednesday through Friday from 1 to 6 p.m. or Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.
