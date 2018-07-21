Boulder is a 3-year-old male American Bulldog. Nothing can hold him back from being the biggest goofball you've ever met. When given the option of a tennis ball, a squeaker toy, or a tough toy, Boulder prefers to play with his leash instead. His favorite game is tug-of-war, but he also loves to carry it around and toss it in the air. Boulder knows how to sit and may know other commands, but you'll have to get him to sit still long enough to pay attention to what you're asking. Boulder appears to want to play with other dogs, although he has not yet been introduced to any other dogs at the shelter. See Boulder at the Missoula Animal Control, 6700 Butler Creek Road.